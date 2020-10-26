'Ghunghroos' from UP set to tinkle again

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanaths commitment towards the artisan community has revived the ghunghroo (anklet bells) industry in Etah district.

The ghunghroo industry had been pushed into oblivion but the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has led to its revival.

The state government has succeeded in taking the talent and hard work of the artisans of Etah to international forums.

The demand for ghunghroos from Etah is now coming from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE and Iraq, along with African countries.

Jalesar town in Etah district is mainly known for the production of the finest quality brass bells or ghunghroo. The raw materials used for making the bells, such as mud, white powder and brass are of premium quality and in abundance in this area.

The skilled artisans put in all their expertise in designing the product that is in demand across the globe.

In view of the potential market and demand in the country and the world, the state government has also stepped up efforts to increase ghunghroo production.

According to data from the department of MSME, the ghunghroo trade has increased by 15 to 20 per cent in the last few months.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh said, "We have been working towards reviving the industry and providing a platform to the dying art under the ODOP scheme. The government has worked out a plan to promote, preserve and develop the lesser known but exclusive products of each state on a global platform".

The industry is being expanded by training new artists under the ODOP so that the growing demand at home and abroad can be met with efficiency and quality.

"Amid Covid-19 and the lockdown period, the industry has been adversely affected. No financial backing and lack of an organized platform have been a major problem for us. But now supply orders are being received as we have festivals coming up and there is also a platform to showcase and sell our talent" said Matin Ansari, a local artist.

The annual average trade in ghunghroos in India and abroad has crossed Rs 100 crore.

At present, more than 10,000 people are directly connected to the ghunghroo and bell industry.

Under the ODOP scheme, the state government is providing free training and necessary equipment to the artists, along with a loan to grow the industry. So far, around 1000 youth have been trained and connected to the industry under the ODOP scheme.

—IANS