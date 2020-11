Baghpat: Four people were killed when a car in which they were travelling turned turtle in Ramala area on Delhi- Saharanpur highway late on Sunday night.

Police sources here said on Monday that all the deceased were natives of Delhi while the driver of the car was injured.

The deceased were identified as Pramod, Dharmendra, Kapil and Naresh, all natives of Mahrauli in Delhi.

—UNI