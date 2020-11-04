Four killed in a cracker factory blast in UP

Kushinagar: At least four people were killed while several others were injured in an explosion in an illegal cracker factory in Kaptanganj area of the district on early Wednesday.

Police said that the incident occured in the ward number 11 where an illegal cracker factory was situated in the dense populated area.

The explosion was such big that several nearby houses got damaged .

Rescue operation was underway. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

The deceased were yet to be identified.

—UNI