Four Deaths, 171 Fresh Virus Cases In UP

Lucknow: Four more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 171 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the infection count to 6,00,470, an official said.

So far, 8,662 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Prasad said the number of active cases has come down to 5,303, of which 1,372 are in home isolation and 360 in private hospitals.

Till now, 5,86,505 people have recovered from the infection in the state, Prasad said. On Sunday, over one lakh samples were tested, taking the total tests conducted in the state so far to over 2.79 crore, he said. Speaking on the coronavirus vaccination drive, Prasad said its next phase will be held on February 4 and 5, under which left over health workers will be given the vaccine. Other frontline workers will be administered the jab from February 5, he said. —PTI