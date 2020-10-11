Forged Letters Being Sent Out In Sankat Mochan Temple's Name, Case Filed

Varanasi: Letters with objectionable content are being sent in the name of famous Sankat Mochan Temple to religious institutions and monasteries across the country, temple authorities have said.

The Mahant of the temple, Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, has filed a police complaint seeking a through probe into the matter.

"The matter came to light when undelivered letters started coming to the temple's address in large numbers since the past couple of days. The content of the letter is highly objectionable and derogatory against the Akshardham temple of the Swaminarayan sect," he said.

The Mahant said that he has given a written complaint to the Lanka police with the bunch of such forged letters and has also informed higher authorities.

"It seems to be an organised conspiracy to defame the temple. Since the letters bear the sender's address as Mahant Sankat Mochan Temple, the matter hurts our reputation," he said, adding that the matter should be investigated properly to expose the conspiracy.

The Mahant said that he also received phone calls regarding the letters, and he had to clarify that the letters were not sent by the temple.

Meanwhile, Lanka Inspector, Mahesh Pandey, told reporters: "We have received a complaint in this regard. The matter is being investigated."

In the letter, printed on an Inland letter, the Akshardham temple of Swaminarayan sect has been termed as a threat to the Sanatan Dharma. The letter also discourages people from visiting the Akshardham temple in order to protect the Sanatan Dharma. —IANS