Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Forest Guard On Duty Trampled To Death By Elephant

Forest Guard On Duty Trampled To Death By Elephant

 The Hawk |  20 Feb 2021 4:15 PM GMT

Forest Guard On Duty Trampled To Death By Elephant
X

Rishikesh: A forest guard was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday in Beriwada range located on the western fringe of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Gaurav Kumar, 31, was on a patrol duty in the Sendhli forest division of Beriwada range when he was trampled to death by the elephant, RTR warden Lalita Prasad Tamta said. Another forest guard who was with Kumar at the time of the incident informed the RTR's authorities about it. Kumar was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Tamta said. —PTI

Updated : 20 Feb 2021 4:15 PM GMT
Tags:    Forest Guard   Uttarakhand   Elephant   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X