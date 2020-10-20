Flags removed at UP pandal, police finds 'children's play'

Pratapgarh: There were a few hours of tension in a Pratapgarh district area after flags were removed from a Durga Puja pandal in a Uttar Pradesh town and thrown away into the garbage by unidentified persons.

The incident took place on Monday in Bihar Bazar area and tension was witnessed in adjoining areas under the Baghrai police station.

As soon as the news spread, people started assembling at the pandal demanding stringent action against the miscreants. The police immediately rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating crowd. Senior police officials assured that strict action would be taken against the accused.

However, soon it came to light that "a group of children of another community had unintentionally removed the flags installed outside the pandal but were scolded by their family for the act and threw them near a garbage point", Baghrai Station House Officer Umesh Kumar Singh said.

When members of the Nav Durga Samiti that has set up the Durga Puja pandal at Bihar Bazar area to celebrate Navratri, came to know that children, aged between six and eight years, had removed the flags installed outside the pandal for playing without any mala fide intention, they withdrew their complaint.

—IANS