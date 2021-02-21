Five New COVID-19 Cases In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida:Â Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the district''s infection tally to 25,482, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district came down to 58 from 61 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another eight patients got discharged during the period with the overall COVID-19 recoveries reaching 25,333, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91, mortality rate of 0.35 per cent and COVID-19 recovery rate of 99.41 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 2,370 from 2,432 on Saturday while the overall recoveries reached 5,91,700 and the death toll reached 8,715 on Sunday, the data showed. —PTI