First time MLC Arvind Sharma gets a bungalow in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a departure from tradition, former bureaucrat-turned-MLC, Arvind Kumar Sharma, has been allotted a bungalow in Dalibagh colony by the estate department.

A government spokesman confirmed the allotment of the bungalow to Sharma by the estate department.

First time legislators are usually allotted flats and with Sharma being given a bungalow, it is now certain that he would soon be given a ministerial position.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had constituted a committee headed by parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna for taking the final decision on allotment of bungalows to ministers, MLAs and MLCs.

Sharma, who resigned as secretary, MSME at the Centre to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, is a known Modi loyalist having worked with him for nearly 20 years in Gujarat and Delhi, and hence it is being said that he would get a plum portfolio in the state cabinet.

—IANS