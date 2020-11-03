Father, son shot dead in UP district over electric wire

Pratapgarh: A father and son in Uttar Pradesh were allegedly shot dead by their neighbours with their licensed DBBL gun over a petty dispute in Pratapgarh district. The accused fled after committing the crime.

The murders took place in Balipur, the same village where a Deputy SP rank police official was killed by an infuriated mob in 2013.

The incident took place on Monday evening and the deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Rajendra Bahadur Singh and his 22-year-old son Abhay Pratap Singh.

A heavy police force has been deployed in Balipur and adjoining areas to maintain law and order.

According to IG (Prayagraj range) K.P. Singh, the incident took place following a dispute over a hanging electric wire.

A tractor belonging to Ranjeet Singh and his brother Bipin Singh was moving towards their house when an electric wire connected to the victim's house was hanging low and forced the tractor to stop.

Ranjeet Singh and the victim Rajendra Bahadur entered into an argument after which the former shot him dead. Ranjeet's son Abhay tried to intervene and was also shot dead.

The incident created panic in the village and locals too came out and assembled on the spot.

The IG, meanwhile, said that three teams have been formed to nab the culprits. A series of raids were underway.

