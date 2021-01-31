Father-Son, 3 Others Booked For Assaulting Minor

Pilibhit: Five people, including a father-son duo, have been booked for allegedly thrashing a 16-year-old girl and attempting to outrage her modesty.

The case was registered on the orders of the chief judicial magistrate. The girl's mother approached the court after the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) allegedly refused to register a case in this connection.

In her complaint, the mother stated that one of the accused Shyam Lal, 58, was dismantling a speed-breaker outside her house on October 11, and when she objected, he called his 35-year-old son.

Soon, his son arrived, along with three more people, and they started abusing her, she alleged.

"They barged into my house and vandalised it. Shyam Lal's son tore my daughter's clothes and attempted to outrage her modesty. They badly beat her up," alleged the mother.

The assailants reportedly fled when the neighbours, hearing their screams, came to their help.

Pilibhit kotwali SHO Atar Singh said all the five accused were booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 452 (house trespass), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 354 (applying force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 427 (causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. —IANS