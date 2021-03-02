Farmers Destroy Crops In UP Village In Protest Against Centre's New Farm Bills

Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident, farmers from Umraya village in Uttar Pradesh destroyed crop in a four-acre area in protest against the centre's three farm laws.

RLD state vice president Kunwar Narendra Singh said, "With the consent of a majority of villagers, crops grown in the four-acre area was ploughed on Monday."



He claimed that such acts by farmers would lead to an acute shortage of cereals, forcing the government to go for import.

"Repeal the three farm laws without further delay to prevent such suicidal steps of the farmers," Singh demanded,

"We are forced to take such steps as the government is not understanding our problem," Megh Shyam, a farmer of the village, said.



Subdivisional Magistrate Hanuman Maurya said no such incident had come to his notice, advising the farmers to desist from taking such steps.

—PTI