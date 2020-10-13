Farmers being exploited in paddy crop: Priyanka

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of exploiting the farmers in the name of moisture in paddy and warned of an agitation.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The paddy farmers of UP are extremely worried. Paddy purchase has decreased greatly and in the small purchases that are being made, they are getting a rate less than Rs 1200. The same paddy used to be sold till Rs 3,500 in the Congress government. The farmers are being exploited in the name of moisture in paddy. It is perhaps the first time that paddy is selling cheaper than wheat."

She said, "In such a situation, the farmers will not even get the cost that they put. How will the farmers sow the next crop? There is loot going on in the electricity bills. The farmers will be forced into a debt trap."

Priyanka Gandhi has demanded that the state government intervene into the matter and get farmers the right prices or the Congress party would start an agitation.

—IANS