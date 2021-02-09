Farmer dies by suicide in UP

Banda: A 55-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Jaspura village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Tuesday.

According to his family members, the farmer took the extreme step as he was upset over stray cattle damaging his crop.



The farmer, Subhash Singh, was found hanging on Tuesday morning, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

The farmer's son told police his father had gone to the field on Monday night but did not return.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding a probe is on into the matter.

—PTI