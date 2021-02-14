Family Recalls Bravery Of CRPF Constable Who Was Killed In Pulwama Terrorist Attack

Shamli: As the entire country paid tributes to 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers today who died in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, the family of CRPF Constable Amit Kori recalled his bravery on the second anniversary of the attack.

Speaking to ANI, Sohanpal, the father of Amit Kori said, "We are sad but also very proud that he sacrificed his life for the country. The family worship him like God."

"It is only after an arti to him in the morning, the family begins its routine. I perform the arti in the morning and evening, while the people passing by the house also pay their respect to the martyr," he said. Kori's father said that he has become the honour of the family and his exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice will not be forgotten. "I am praying that wherever his soul is, May God grant him peace. He has become an inspiration to youngsters to be of service to the country," he further said. He also said that the investigation on the terrorist attack has to be completed. This year marks the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Other senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party also paid rich tribute to the soldiers. The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. —ANI