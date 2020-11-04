Ex-village head, son shot dead in UP district

Hamirpur: A former village head and his son were shot dead while another son was seriously injured over a dispute in Hamirpur district. Another son of the former village head has been injured.

The incident took place in the Dadri village on Tuesday evening.

The former village head is Prithviraj Yadav, 53. His sons, Jitendra Yadav, 26, and Virendra Yadav, 24, were returning from their fields on a motorcycle when they had a dispute with Ram Sevak Rajput and his sons of the same village.

Rajput and his sons opened fire at Yadav's sons.

Prithviraj Yadav, who rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident, was also shot at.

Prithviraj and his elder son Jitendra died on the spot while the younger son, Virendra, was rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The accused are absconding.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Singh said a case has been registered against Ram Sevak Rajput and his sons, Sanjay and Kapil, and efforts are on to nab them.

Sources said that the families had a long-standing political rivalry.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

It may be recalled that on Monday, a father and his son were shot dead in Pratapgarh district over a dispute related to a low hanging electric wire.

Earlier, on Saturday, a father and his daughter were stabbed to death in Moradabad district by unidentified persons. The father had nine stab wounds while the daughter was stabbed 21 times.

—IANS