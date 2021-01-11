Ex-BJP MLA accused of sexually assaulting girl student

New Delhi: A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA was thrashed by the family members of a girl student of his college in the premises for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media on Sunday, the former legislator, Maya Shankar Pathak, who is chairman of a college run by the MP Group in Bhagatua area, is seen sitting in his office when around 10 family members of a girl student of Class 9 storm into his office.

The two middle-aged persons start seeking explanation from Pathak and scolding him for sexual harassment of the girl.

Pathak, who is the chairman of the college, was later beaten up by the family members of the student along with the local residents.

He reportedly apologized after being beaten up, after which the family did not complain about the matter to the police.

However, when the video of the entire incident went viral, the family of the chairman appeared quite hurt by this incident.

Pathak is a two-time BJP MLA from Chiragaon assembly segment. He owns an engineering college on village Balua Pahadia Marg.

Chaubeypur police station in-charge SK Shukla told reporters that no FIR has been registered in this regard but the matter is being investigated on the basis of the video.

Meanwhile, the former MLA has termed the entire incident as a political conspiracy to malign his image.

In a video message, Pathak said that the alleged incident took place about a week ago when the girl question was preparing for a Republic Day speech.

He said that since the girl could not read the speech properly, he scolded her and sent her away.

"If scolding a student is a crime, I apologize for same. I did not realize that the girl's family was making a video while talking to me. This is a political conspiracy," he said.

—IANS