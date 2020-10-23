Ensure Police Vigil In Every Road So That All People Wear Face Mask: Allahabad HC To UP Govt

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure constant police surveillance in every road of the state so that all people wear face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on Wednesday on the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar said a task force must be formed for surveillance of roads from 7am to 10pm and a plan can be implemented in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra and Lucknow initially. It may be followed in other districts of the state thereafter, the bench said.

The additional advocate general, representing the state government, informed the court that a health officer has been appointed in each municipality for proper fogging and santisation of the area.

The bench, while hearing in another PIL related to issue of parking and encroachment over public land, directed authorities to remove any re-encroachment.

The additional advocate general informed the court that the authorities were working to identify new vending zones in state for hawkers who have been removed from the earlier spots.

"For this, there is need to identify 9,39,759 places where they would be given places to run their businesses. Prayagraj alone has to have 57,136 sites/places for various vendors who have been ousted from the places where they had earlier illegally occupied," the additional advocate general added. The court fixed November 9 as the next date of hearing in the case. —PTI