Ensure Farmers Aren't Harassed Over Stubble Burning: UP CM To Officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed or misbehaved with when action is taken against stubble burning.

The chief minister also said new experiments to use crop residue should be encouraged and projects to prepare bio fuel/power from stubble should be reviewed.

"The farmers should be made aware of impacts of stubble burning on environment and pollution caused by it and asked the Agriculture Department to run awareness programmes for this. It should be ensured that farmers should not be misbehaved with or harassed while taking action against stubble burning," an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying. "Effective use of stubble can help farmers in increasing their income," Adityanath said, according to the statement issued here. —PTI