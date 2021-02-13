Dry Weather In UP, Dense Fog In Isolated Places

Lucknow: The weather across Uttar Pradesh was dry with dense to very dense fog at isolated places over the state, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius. Shahjahanpur was the coldest place in the state, where the mercury dipped to 8 degrees Celsius. Dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places over the state on Sunday. The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on Sunday and Monday. —PTI