Development Of '84 Kos Parikrama' Route Should Be Geared Up To Attract More Tourists: UP CM

Mathura: Development work should be geared up along the ''84 Kos Parikrama'' route to attract more international tourists, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here.

The chief minister also instructed the authorities to prepare a plan for a ban on the sale of meat in public places along the route to attract more tourists.

"Prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the part of the 84 Kos Parikrama falling in Haryana also," he said on Sunday while reviewing the progress made by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

The Haryana chief minister has agreed to develop the ''parikrama'' route falling in the state, Adityanath added. Religious films should be shown at seven vital halts of the ''parikrama, the chief minister said. He instructed the local authorities to find out ways for the best use of flowers and garlands abandoned after use in the temples by encouraging women groups to prepare incense sticks from them. This will boost self-employment and pave the way for cleanliness, he added.

The 84 ''Kos Parikrama'' is a nearly 300-km-long pilgrimage route that devotees take around 45 days to cover bare-footed to pay obeisance at vital places linked with Lord Krishna. —PTI