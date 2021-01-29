Dense Fog In Parts Of UP

Lucknow: Dense to very dense fog occurred at many places over Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the MeT office here said on Friday.

Cold wave conditions occurred at various parts of the state, they said. Day temperatures fell in Agra, Meerut divisions; appreciably fell in Kanpur division; appreciably rose in Bareilly and Moradabad divisions but there was no major change in the remaining divisions over the state, the MeT office said.

Temperatures were markedly below normal in all the divisions of the state except Moradabad, where it was appreciably below normal, they said.

Night temperatures markedly fell in Bareilly division; appreciably fell in Gorakhpur and Meerut divisions; appreciably rose in Varanasi division and there was no major change in the remaining divisions of the state.

They were appreciably below normal in Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Kanpur, Moradabad and Meerut divisions and below normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

The lowest temperature at 1.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Etawah while the highest temperature at 20.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jhansi. They forecast that dense to very dense fog is likely at a few places over the state with cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places over the state on Saturday.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state, they said. —PTI