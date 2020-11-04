Democracy Will Win Against Corona: Adityanath Urges People To Vote In UP By-Polls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday appealed to voters to cast votes following COVID-19 related protocols for by-polls in seven assembly seats and said that democracy will win and corona will be defeated.

"Voting has started for the by-elections in 7 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. All the respected voters must participate in this mahaparva of democracy by following precautions related to Covid. Take all precautions, perform the duty of voting. Democracy will win, Corona will be defeated," the UP Chief Minister tweeted. In Uttar Pradesh, polling is taking place in seven constituencies -- Naugaon Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani.

Earlier today, BJP Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swantantra Dev Singh also urged people to vote while following COVID-19 guidelines.

"Bye-elections are being held in 7 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh today. I request all voters to follow the guidelines of Covid-19 and go to your nearest polling station and vote and play the role of a conscious citizen in a healthy democratic system. Voting first, then refreshment!" he tweeted. Counting of votes will be held on November 10. —ANI