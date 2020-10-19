Dalit woman raped at gunpoint by 2 men in UP

Kanpur: A Dalit woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two men, including a former village head, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat.

Although the incident took place a week ago, the police were informed about it on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said: "According to a complaint filed by the victim's parents, the accused barged into their house when the 22-year-old woman was alone and raped her in turns at gunpoint. They left after threatening her of dire consequences if she dared to speak about the incident to anyone.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 in the matter. Three police teams headed by SHO Derapur, circle officer and additional SP apart from SWAT team have been formed to arrest the absconding accused."

The incident came over a month after a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang raped in Hathras district on September 14, triggering nationwide outrage.

She died at a hospital in Delhi on September 29. The CBI is presently investigating the case.

Just days after the Hathras incident, another Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Barabanki district.

—IANS