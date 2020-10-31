Dalit Gram Pradhan's Husband Dies After Allegedly Being Assaulted In UP's Amethi

Amethi: A Dalit gram pradhan's husband died after allegedly being assaulted and set on fire by a group of people. The incident happened on the night of October 29 in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

"Husband of Bhadoiya village head was found with burn injuries last night and was taken to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to Lucknow today. A case has been registered and accused will be nabbed soon," said Dinesh Singh, Amethi Superintendent of Police. —ANI