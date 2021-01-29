Dalit family attacked, Ambedkar statue desecrated in UP

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A Dalit family was allegedly attacked and a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar damaged in the Nagra area of Ballia district.

Suresh Ram filed a complaint with the police alleging that he and his family were attacked by four people, belonging to an upper caste, when they were sitting around a bonfire on Wednesday night.

The attackers also damaged the statue installed at Ambedkar Park.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said that three persons were injured in the incident, which took place in the Kanwar village.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

Senior officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident and an FIR has been lodged against four persons.

Two of the accused, identified as Manoj Singh and Ram Pravesh Singh, have been arrested, he said.

