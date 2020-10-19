Dabur helps make 15 Govt Schools COVID-Safe in Uttarakhand

Rudrapur (The Hawk): Dabur India Ltd has joined hands with the Uttarakhand Government to make Government Schools in Udham Singh Nagar ready and COVID-safe to welcome children once the COVID-induced lockdown is lifted. As part of this initiative,Dabur is distributing portable battery-operated sanitizing machines, Sodium Hypochlorite Disinfectant solution and specially prepared face masks in fifteen Government schools.

This special sanitation kit was distributed to the school principals by District Magistrate Ms. RanjanaRajguru at a special function held in the city today.These 15 schools cover two blocks of Gadarpur and Rudrapurin Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

These sanitiation kits would be used to sanitise the schools and disinfect the surface area when the schools opens their gates to welcome back the students.

"On behalf of the entire Dabur family, we would like to wish all the students good health and safety. We are confident that together, we will be able to fight and defeat this virus. In these trying times, it is important to be prepared as we get back to restarting our education system. At Dabur, we have always believed in providing a safe and engaging environment for our little ones to focus on their educational pursuits. This initiative is a step forward in this direction. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the District Magistrate Ms. RanjanaRajguru and the parents of our students for sending their children back to school,"Dabur India Ltd CSR Head Mr. A Sudhakarsaid.

The District Magistrate lauded the efforts of Dabur India Limited in helping improve the education infrastructure in Government Schools and the initiative take to make the schools COVID safe. District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar Ms. RanjanaRajguru, District Education Officer Mr. A. K Singh, Basic SikshaAdhikari (Gadarpur Block)Mr. Ravi Mehta,Basic SikshaAdhikari (Rudrapur Block)Ms. GunjanDabur India Ltd Rudrapur Unit HR Head Mr. Avanesh Yadav, School PrincipalMr. ShyamBhadur Singh,Mr. Vijay Shankar, Ms. Shallini, Ms. Hema and Dabur India Ltd'sCSR Resource person Mr. Ankush Rana, were present on the occasion.

Dabur India Ltd has adopted 40 schools in the district and have been working towards improving the learning environment in these schools by upgrading the school infrastructure, supporting them with desk-benches and constructing school toilets blocks for students and teachers.In addition, Dabur has also been organizing awareness drives on precaution measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in villages in Udham Singh Nagar with the help of several women SHGs and community members.

"Dabur is committed to its motto of being dedicated to the Health & Well-Being of every household. We are excited to be a part of this social cause, which seeks to ensure the safety of our children, who are the future of our nation," Mr. Sudhakaradded.