Customs Seizes Gold, iPhone Worth Over Rs 17 Lakhs At Varanasi Airport

 The Hawk |  20 Feb 2021 4:10 PM GMT

Customs Seizes Gold, iPhone Worth Over Rs 17 Lakhs At Varanasi Airport
Varanasi: Customs authority at Lal Bahadur Shastri International (LBSI) airport, Varanasi seized gold weighing 333.65 grams and one iPhone from a woman passenger from Sharjah, said officials on Friday. The airport authority recovered gold was worth Rs 16,71,631 and an iPhone valued Rs 74,210 which made a total recovery of over Rs 17 lakh.

"A new modus operandi was adopted wherein the gold patar (foil) were concealed inside the bottom part of the steel flask and the inner walls of Deo bottle. 136 pieces of small nickel-coated gold rings were also used between each pair of beads in a chain apart from gold Payal coated with grey metal, gold bangles, and earring," custom department said in a statement. —ANI

Updated : 20 Feb 2021 4:10 PM GMT
