CSIR To Be Knowledge Partner Of UP

Lucknow: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will become a knowledge partner of Uttar Pradesh, for which an MoU will soon be signed.

A government spokesman said that the CSIR will provide technology-based support for development in the areas of infrastructure, water-source protection, agriculture, health protection, chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, defence technology etc in Uttar Pradesh. Pharma parks will also be developed in the state with the help of CSIR.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his nod for partnership with CSIR, a prestigious institution of the Science and Technology Ministry.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to sign an MoU with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Under a formal contract to be inked between the state government and CSIR in a month, the latter will give suggestions to implement the state's proposed pharmaceutical policy. —IANS