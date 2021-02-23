Covid surge: UP on alert, may issue new guidelines

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to remain on alert over rising cases of Covid in states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh will soon issue guidelines for visitors to Uttar Pradesh from these states.

An advisory for mandatory testing and quarantine for passengers coming from red zones is likely to be issued.

Dr. D.S. Negi, director general, health, said, "Though Covid cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, situation in all districts is being monitored, particularly those bordering other states. The state government is carrying out over 1.25 lakh sample tests daily along with contact tracing and surveillance work in all districts."

According to official sources, the Chief Minister has directed concerned officials to keep a close watch on the Covid situation and continue testing, tracking and treatment in an aggressive manner.

The government spokesman said that officials had been asked to remain alert in view of upcoming festivals including Shivratri and Holi.

"People are being asked to maintain social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands regularly. There is to be no laxity in following safety protocols," the official said.

.—IANS