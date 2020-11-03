COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh Records 1,726 Fresh Cases, 13 Deaths

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,089 on Tuesday with 13 more people succumbing to the disease, while 1,726 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,87,335, a government spokesman said.

The recovery rate in the state has reached over 92 per cent and the number of deaths on Tuesday was the lowest in almost five months.

The number of active cases currently stood at 22,538, of which 9,599 are in home isolation.

On Monday, over 1.58 lakh tests were done and altogether over 1.53 crore tests have been performed, the spokesman said, adding that UP was the only state to have conducted over 1.50 crore tests. Contact tracing exercise as well as focussed testing drive in view of the festival season is underway, he added. —PTI