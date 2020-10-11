Congress Woman Leader Thrashed By Party Cadre: NCW Asks UP DGP To Arrest Culprits

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the incident wherein a woman Congress leader was beaten up vy party workers and said that a letter will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest the culprits. "Today morning I saw a video that was tagged to me where a political party worker was being beaten up by around 26 people who had surrounded her. I have taken cognizance of the incident. A letter will be written to the DGP of the UP police to arrest all the guilty persons," Sharma said in a video posted on twitter.

She added, "This is a very serious matter. We say we want more women in politics but how will this be possible if party leaders behave like gundas at party meetings? How will women be empowered and how will they be encouraged with this behaviour?" The video in question was of a Congress party meeting that took place in UP's Deoria.

Congress leader Tara Yadav, who was thrashed by party workers in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat in the upcoming bypolls, said that giving a ticket to a 'rapist' will malign the image of the party. "On one hand Congress leaders are fighting for justice in the Hathras incident while the party ticket is being given to a rapist in Uttar Pradesh by-polls It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Congress leader Tara Yadav said on Sunday.

Yadav was manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria on October 10, for opposing the move to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat.Urging Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to take action, She said, "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action." —ANI