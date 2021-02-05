Congress Shielding Mukhtar Ansari: UP Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday alleged that the Congress was shielding gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have sympathy for him.

"UP government has a policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption and criminals, which has unsettled the parties used to support gangsters" Singh, who is the minister of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) as well as the spokesperson for the government, said.

He said it was "shameful" to see how Congress is shielding gangsters who are a threat to society.

"The dual character of the Congress party for supporting dreaded gangsters like Ansari for its own political gains and turns a blind eye towards the sufferings of the common people needs to be exposed," he said.

Singh questioned the "intentions" of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress-ruled Punjab government was not transferring Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari is an accused in the murder of one Krishnanand Rai and is currently lodged in Ropar jail in Punjab.

"My question to the Congress President, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is, what is the reason for this sympathy? The entire country is aware of how many people have fallen victim to his atrocities. How can you overlook this," Singh said in a statement. —PTI