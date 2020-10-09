Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Congress Names Five Candidates For UP Bypolls

Congress Names Five Candidates For UP Bypolls

 The Hawk |  9 Oct 2020 3:26 PM GMT

Congress Names Five Candidates For UP Bypolls

Lucknow: The Congress has announced candidates for five Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where by-elections are to be held on November 3.

It will field Dr Kamlesh Singh from the Naugawan Sadat assembly seat and Sushil Chaudhary from the the Bulandshahr seat. The party has named Snehlata for the Tundla seat and Kripa Shankar for the Ghatampur seat. In Deoria, the Congress has fielded Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi. Party sources said that the remaining two candidates for Bangarmau and Malhani will be announced later. —IANS

Updated : 9 Oct 2020 3:26 PM GMT
Tags:    Bypolls   Congress   UP   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X