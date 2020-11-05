Top
Congress Leaders Arrested During Protest

 The Hawk |  5 Nov 2020 3:01 PM GMT

Lucknow: Several Congress leaders were arrested in Lucknow while staging a demonstration against the proposed hike power tariff, crime against women and inflation.

The Congress leaders began their demonstration at Parivartan Chowk on Thursday and were arrested sent to jail. Among those arrested are Manoj Yadav, NSUI state president Anas Rehman, Mukesh Chauhan, Ved Tripathi and Urusha Rana, daughter of well-known poet Munawwar Rana. A heavy deployment of police force had been made at Parivartan Chowk in view of the Congress agitation. —IANS

Tags:    Congress   Protest   UP   NSUI   

