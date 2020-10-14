Congress leader detained for provoking woman to immolate herself

Lucknow: Congress leader Alok Prasad was on Wednesday detained by the police for allegedly instigating a woman to immolate herself. The woman, who attempted to immolate herself on Tuesday in front of the Vidhan Sabha, has been admitted to the Civil hospital where her condition is said to be critical. Alok Prasad is the son of former governor Sukhdev Prasad. He was detained in connection with the immolation of a woman from Maharajganj district.

Police sources claim Alok's location was near the spot where the women set herself on fire. The woman, 35, had told the police that she has married a Muslim youth after getting divorced from her first husband. Her second husband works in Saudi Arabia and she was being harassed by her in-laws.

Interestingly, in July this year, another Congress leader Anoop Patel had been arrested for instigating two women from Amethi to immolate themselves in front of the Vidhan Sabha. One of the women died due to burn injuries.

Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey had told reporters then that, "The arrested persons, including an AIMIM leader, have been booked under charges of abetment to suicide and conspiracy."

He said the women also met Anoop Patel at the UP Congress Committee office on July 4, who gave them a similar advice and asked journalists to cover it.

—IANS