Cong, RJD believe in dynastic politics: UP CM

Patna: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that both the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal -- which are part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar -- believed in "dynastic politics" and promoted only family members of their respective leaders.

"The Congress ruled the country for many years after Independence but promoted only the Nehru-Gandhi family's children. The RJD also does the same. You will never see any other party leader's pictures apart from four persons of Lalu Prasad's family," the BJP leader remarked while addressing his first-ever public rally in Ramgarh in Kaimur district.

The BJP has fielded Ashok Kumar Singh from Ramgarh segment.

During his 15-minute speech, he said: "In RJD posters, you will never see any other face apart from the family members of Lalu Prasad. They do not allow any other leader to flourish in the party. They have taken away financial grants given by the Centre and forced the people of Bihar into crime. They not only ate the diet of the poor but also of the cattle," Yogi Adityanath said in reference to the fodder scam cases, in several of which the RJD leader was convicted and jailed.

He also alleged that the Rashtriya Janata Dal had created an "identity crisis" for Bihar's people whenever they went to other states.

"Whenever the Bihar people went to other states, they used to hide their identities. The situation has now changed due to the relentless efforts of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar," he said.

"During the nationwide lockdown, pathetic conditions prevailed in Delhi. Migrant workers were ill-treated by the Aam Aadmi Party government, but as soon as they entered neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, we made arrangement of food and busses to send them home to Bihar," Yogi Adityanath said.

