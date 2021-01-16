Cold Wave In Parts Of UP, Churk Records 2.6 Degrees C

Lucknow: Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Uttar Pradesh while 'dense fog' to 'very dense fog' occurred at a few places in the state, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a 'very dense' fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of a 'dense' fog, the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres.

The MeT office here said the lowest temperature in Uttar Pradesh was 2.6 degrees Celsius, recorded at Churk observatory, while Jhansi registered a high of 24.2 degree Celsius -- the highest in the state.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions occurred at isolated places in East UP.

Day temperatures fell appreciably in Gorakhpur division; rose appreciably in Meerut division and there was no major change in the remaining divisions of the state, MeT Department officials said.

They said day temperatures were markedly below the normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi divisions; appreciably below the normal in Ayodhya division; below the normal in Prayagraj division; above the normal in Moradabad division and normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

The department forecast dry weather in the state for Sunday and warned that dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at a few places in East UP and at isolated places in West UP. Cold day conditions are very likely to occur at isolated places in the state on Sunday, the MeT officials said. —PTI