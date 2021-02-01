Cold Day Conditions At Few Places In UP, Similar Forecast For Tomorrow

Lucknow: Cold day to severe cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours as Etawah registered the coldest in the state at 2.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Monday.

'Dense to very dense fog occurred at few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western UP. Cold day to severe cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over eastern UP and cold day condition occurred at isolated places over western UP,' the Met department said here.

The day temperatures rose appreciably in Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi while the mercury during the day fell appreciably in Moradabad division division with no large change in the remaining divisions of the state.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 27.1 degrees Celsius recorded at Jhansi observatory. Night temperatures went up in Moradabad division with no large change in the remaining divisions, it said adding that the lowest minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Etawah observatory. The Met department has forecast dense to very dense fog at few places over eastern parts of the state and at isolated places over west UP on Tuesday. Cold wave conditions are very likely to occur at isolated places over eastern UP on Tuesday, it said. —PTI