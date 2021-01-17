CM Yogi Inaugurates Strawberry Festival In Jhansi

Jhansi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 17 inaugurated Strawberry Festival of Jhansi via video conferencing. During the festival, workshops will also be organized to encourage the farmers to opt for strawberries. A work plan has also been made to encourage strawberry farming in Jhansi. Products of other districts of the state have their unique identity and such festivals can help in giving them a new platform. The festival will continue till 16th February. The government has also been trying to create new facilities for irrigation. —ANI