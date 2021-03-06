Class 9 Girl Raped By Senior In School In UP's Fatehpur: Police

Fatehpur: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy while she was returning home from school in the Hathgam police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Inspector-in-charge (SSI) of the Hathgam police station Ashish Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday and an FIR was lodged on Friday. He said the victim, a Class 9 student, was returning home from school when a Class 10 student of the same school, who is also her neighbour, allegedly caught hold of her, forcibly took here to a forest area nearby and raped her.

The SSI said the accused minor student has been held and will be produced before a juvenile court during the day. The girl has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, he said, adding that further action is being taken. —PTI