Chandrashekhar Azad Arrives At Bulgadi Village To Meet Victim's Family

 The Hawk |  4 Oct 2020 4:10 PM GMT

Bulgadi (Hathras): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reached Bulgadi village in Hathras on Sunday to meet the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim.

Other colleagues with him have been allowed to meet the family inside. Only 5 people have come to meet the family along with the Bhim Army chief.

Azad's convoy was stopped by the police administration before Hathras to keep the situation under control.

After this, he left his convoy and came to meet the family on foot.

Azad told the media as soon as he came to the village, "I have not met them for a long time, the situation does not seem to be any good. We will brief the press after meeting the family." —IANS

Updated : 4 Oct 2020 4:10 PM GMT
Tags:    Chandrashekhar Azad   UP   Victim   Bhim Army   

