Chandra Shekhar to rally in Bulandshahr on Sunday

Bulandshahr: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar will launch his campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-polls by addressing a rally on Sunday in Bulandshahr in support of his candidate, Hazi Yamin.

This will mark the electoral debut of the Bhim Army which has emerged as a force to reckon with, especially among Dalits, in Uttar Pradesh.

The rally, slated to be held at Numaish grounds, is likely to draw more than 20,000 supporters.

Bhim Army activists have been involved in a door-to-door mobilization to garner support and ensure a massive turnout at the rally.

The Bulandshahr seat was held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Virendra Sirohi whose death in March has necessitated the by-election.

The BJP has fielded Usha Sirohi, wife of the deceased MLA, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party's joint candidate is Praveen Kumar.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Shamusddin Raen, while the Congress candidate is Sushil Chaudhary.

The by-polls will be held on November 3 for seven seats.

Chandra Shekhar has already announced that his party will plunge into politics with the name 'Azad Samaj Party', while Bhim Army will continue to work as a parallel outfit.

He had recently travelling to Bihar where he teamed up with Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party and was seen campaigning for the alliance.

—IANS