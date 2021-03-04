Cash Reward Announced On Former Uttar Pradesh MP

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on absconding mafia don and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Dhananjay Singh.

Singh is wanted in the murder of history-sheeter Ajit Singh, who was shot dead on January 6, allegedly at his behest. He has been charged with conspiracy in the murder.

The police on Thursday raided the former MP's residence on Sultanpur Road besides searching several hideouts, but could not find him. According to a statement issued by the Lucknow Police, the police have identified six flats and two farmhouses in Lucknow and various properties in Delhi, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mau, Barabanki and Jharkhand, belonging to Dhananjay Singh. —IANS