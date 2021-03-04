Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Cash Reward Announced On Former Uttar Pradesh MP

Cash Reward Announced On Former Uttar Pradesh MP

 The Hawk |  4 March 2021 4:28 PM GMT

Cash Reward Announced On Former Uttar Pradesh MP
X

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on absconding mafia don and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Dhananjay Singh.

Singh is wanted in the murder of history-sheeter Ajit Singh, who was shot dead on January 6, allegedly at his behest. He has been charged with conspiracy in the murder.

The police on Thursday raided the former MP's residence on Sultanpur Road besides searching several hideouts, but could not find him. According to a statement issued by the Lucknow Police, the police have identified six flats and two farmhouses in Lucknow and various properties in Delhi, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mau, Barabanki and Jharkhand, belonging to Dhananjay Singh. —IANS

Updated : 4 March 2021 4:28 PM GMT
Tags:    Cash   MP   UP   BSP   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X