Bulghari Caught In 'Justice-Injustice' Debate

Bulghari: There is an uneasy calm in Bulghari village of Hathras after the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl. The locals have been caught in a "justice or injustice" debate. Everyone wants justice but in their own way.

The people have already decided who are in the wrong. People from almost every caste reside here and have been one community, celebrating all festivals together. There are around 200 Thakur families, almost equal number of Brahmin families, around 25 Harijans, 25 Kumhars and four to five 'Naai' families in the village. Yogendra Singh of the same village said that earlier everything was normal here. Everyone was busy with their own work. But ever since this incident something has changed abnormally.

"Now, small things trigger debates. Political intentions dictate motives. Emotions run high, which is very dangerous," Yogendra told IANS.

Whoever comes to meet victim's family they abuse other communities and people, he added.

Talking about the late night cremation of the victim, Yogendra said: "Things take place according to the circumstances, if she was cremated during the day time it might have caused more tension in the village because more outsiders could have gathered in here."

There are many things related to the incident that are being proved wrong with time. However, the probe should take place according to the law.

Seventy-year-old Ramdev Tiwari, a local resident, said: "We got to know about the incident after it happened while I was just 200 metres away from the spot but I didn't hear any voice."

A man from the nearby village, requesting anonymity, said that there is no casteism in this village but it has been caught between an unending debate of justice and injustice. With heavy police presence, the village is a fortress. After Saturday's intense political activity around the victim's family — everyone is charged with an energy. —IANS