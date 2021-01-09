Bulandshahr Hooch Tragedy: UP Govt Suspends 4 Excise Police Personnel

Bulandshahar: Taking action in the Bulandshahar hooch tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday suspended four Excise Police personnel.

As per an official release, the suspended Excise Police personnel include one inspector and three constables. The state government also removed the Joint Excise Commissioner, Meerut zone Deputy Excise Commissioner and District Excise Officer of Bulandshahar from their posts.

Six people have died so far due to the consumption of illicit liquor in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprits and the distillery and has directed that action should be taken against the those responsible under NSA (National Security Act) and Gangster ACT.

The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and its owner was identified as Kuldeep, who is reportedly missing. —ANI