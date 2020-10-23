BSP's 2022 Push To Broaden Its Base In Other Castes

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is now focussing on a massive membership drive in Uttar Pradesh.

With the 2022 Assembly elections barely a year and a half away, the party has revived its social engineering formula and is wooing the Brahmins in a big way.

Party leaders have been asked to ensure that at least 1,000 persons from each community in each district are enrolled as members.

"The party wants to broaden its base and include all major communities. We will be launching an aggressive campaign for the Assembly elections and issues will be related to the common man instead of being caste-specific," said a party functionary.

A major poll plank for the party would be the law and order situation during Mayawati's regime and party leaders will compare the same with the current state of affairs.

The party campaign will also focus on the manner in which the government is targeting Brahmins, Dalits, OBCs and even minorities.

The BSP has been holding 'Brahmin Samvads' that have been addressed by senior party members over the past weeks. The move is designed to woo Brahmins, who are reportedly disgruntled with the BJP.

Interestingly, the BSP is now addressing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as 'Thakur Ajay Singh Bisht, Uttarakhand wale'. The idea is to underline the fact that he does not belong to the state and is an 'outsider'. Besides, the BSP also wants to widen the Thakur-Brahmin divide and use it to its advantage. —IANS