Brother Kills Sister To Escape Gang Rape Charge

Amroha: A boy has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for killing his sister in order to implicate those who had filed a rape case against him. According to the police, there is already a rape case registered against the accused and to avoid this, he conspired to kill his sister but got trapped. To gain sympathy and mislead the police, the accused started crying loudly before the body of his sister, who used to work in a private bank in Noida and was an MBA student. He named his rivals to the police arrived and blamed them for his sister's murder. However, the CCTV cameras installed at various points and the call details of the accused played an important role in solving the case. The cops have also gathered evidence from the cab used by the accused for the murder. —IANS