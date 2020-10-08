Body of 17-Year-Old Girl Found In Village Field; Family Alleges Rape

Fatehpur: The family of a 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped and killed in a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Thursday.

"The body was recovered from a field in the village Wednesday night. Prima facie it appears she was strangulated," Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

He said the family members have alleged that she was killed after she was raped, which can be confirmed only after the postmortem examination report comes.

On a complaint by the family members, Aditya Raidas, 23, of a nearby village has been arrested and being interrogated. The incident has led to tension in the village but a heavy deployment of police force has been made, the SP said. —PTI