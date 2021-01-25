BJP MLA Says Mamata Belongs To 'Demon Culture'

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has once again targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said she hails from a 'demon culture' and her DNA is 'defective'.

The Ballia legislator's statement came after Banerjee expressed displeasure on being greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans during a public event on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata.

The BJP MLA told reporters, "There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from a demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil ('shaitan') person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural."

Singh alleged that the violence and murder unleashed by members of the Trinamool in West Bengal provide further proof of their 'evil' act.

The BJP MLA in known for making controversial statements and has been targeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi and BSP president Mayawati at regular intervals, as well.

